Piper Sandler Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $652.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.