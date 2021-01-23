Piper Sandler Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

