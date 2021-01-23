Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,053.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

