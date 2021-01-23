Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $73.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $87.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

