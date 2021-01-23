Piper Sandler Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $14.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Funko by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.