Piper Sandler Weighs in on HollyFrontier Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HFC. Mizuho cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

