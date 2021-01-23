PirateCash Hits One Day Volume of $7,630.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $7,630.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.