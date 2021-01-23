Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.