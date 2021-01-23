Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.