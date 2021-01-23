Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $448.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $451.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.45.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

