Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

