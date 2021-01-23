Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $699.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

