Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 1,867 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,202,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.