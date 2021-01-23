Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 375 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 93,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.