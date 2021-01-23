Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

CMI stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

