Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

