Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

