Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

