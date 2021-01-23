Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 191,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 296,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 239,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.