Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.