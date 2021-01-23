Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 829 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

