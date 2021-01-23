Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $121.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 26,004.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.