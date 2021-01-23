Polaris (NYSE:PII) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $121.35.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Polaris by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.