Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Reaches $16.53 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $16.53 billion and approximately $3.68 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.71 or 0.98529594 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,037,411,550 coins and its circulating supply is 903,351,363 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

