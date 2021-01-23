Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pool were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.31 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

