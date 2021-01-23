Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 348.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $59.80 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.