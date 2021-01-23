Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. 454,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.