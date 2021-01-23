Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $94.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

