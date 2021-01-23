PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$11.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

PSK opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

