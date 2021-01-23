Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.