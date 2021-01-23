Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

