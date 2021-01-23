Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $151,837.46

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $151,837.46 and $500.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,984.13 or 1.00208873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

