ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.07 Million

Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post sales of $154.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.40 million. ProPetro posted sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $785.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $832.94 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.