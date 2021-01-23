ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $7.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,351. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

