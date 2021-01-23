ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. 33 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.