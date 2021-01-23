ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.05 and last traded at $126.93. 54,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 70,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.