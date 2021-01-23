ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.54 ($15.93).

ETR:PSM opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

