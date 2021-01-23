Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 501083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 29.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

