Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

