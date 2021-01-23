PUBLISH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,473.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $384,397.23 and approximately $28,473.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PUBLISH

NEWS is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

