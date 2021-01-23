Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $52.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.91 million and the highest is $52.70 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $224.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,758 shares of company stock valued at $283,270 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 448,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

