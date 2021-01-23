Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.42

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.42 and traded as high as $132.75. Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) shares last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 81,070 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.