Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Truist Securiti

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

