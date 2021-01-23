Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PEAK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

