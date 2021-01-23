Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 215.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

