Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the Internet television network will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.83. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

