Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

