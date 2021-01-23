Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,802,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

