Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Athene stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

