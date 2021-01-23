Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Increased by Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million.

About IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

